After Mendes' absence: three solutions available to Enrique to stop Yamal

Paris Saint-Germain's fears were confirmed on Sunday. Left-back Nuno Mendes will miss Tuesday's clash with Barcelona in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Mendes limped off on Saturday evening against Strasbourg, a game PSG won 3-1, and the French club confirmed on Sunday that he would sit out the European tie at the Parc des Princes.

French outlet "Foot Mercato" called the absence a heavy blow, pointing to the brilliance of Lamine Yamal on the right wing. At that level, the teenager looks impossible to stop.

In the past, the Portuguese kept Yamal quiet for 90 minutes. Yamal has even described Mendes as the toughest opponent he has ever faced. Luis Enrique must now find an inventive way to neutralise the Barcelona star.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Logic suggests Lucas Hernandez, sorry, Lucas Beraldo... logic suggests Lucas Digne starts, but have his recent displays really dispelled his coach's doubts? He arrived as cover for Nuno Mendes, yet the former Aston Villa man has not hit the level hoped for, according to the French outlet.

Dropped against Monaco, Digne has not shone since, and Saturday's showing against Strasbourg was no better. Luis Enrique will know the Digne-Yamal duel carries a psychological edge.

Their last meeting ended with victory for the Barcelona man in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. That could gnaw at the full-back, even subconsciously. Double-marking Yamal is therefore an option on the table.

Other routes exist. Lucas Hernandez offers a more defensive profile, greater physical strength in duels and that touch of craft sometimes needed to blunt the best dribblers. The 2018 World Cup winner lacks consistency, though, despite playing the full 90 minutes at centre-back against Strasbourg on Saturday.

Luis Enrique is known for his unconventional approach, so a bold move cannot be ruled out: restore Joao Neves to the starting line-up and shift Warren Zaire-Emery to left-back. That is not far-fetched.

The French international impressed in the full-back role, particularly on the right while covering for the injured Achraf Hakimi, and despite the excitement around this match, it will not bring radical changes. That could push the Spanish coach into a gamble.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona share top spot in the Champions League table on 6 points each after winning their first two matches.



