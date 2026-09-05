Roma are now considering a move for the Euro 2016 winner, who is currently without a club.

Guerreiro, who played in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund and then Bayern Munich from 2023, could bolster Roma's thinly staffed left-back position. In the Eternal City, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini currently has only Morocco international Anass Salah-Eddine (24) available there.

Still, Gasperini went with a back three in the two emphatic wins at the start of the season, 4-0 against Fiorentina and Lecce respectively. Brazilian Wesley (22) played on the left flank. Guerreiro could fill that role too. He can also operate in defensive and attacking midfield.

Back in March, Bayern Munich announced that Guerreiro's contract, which expired at the end of June, would not be extended. "We would like to thank Rapha warmly for our time together," board member for sport Max Eberl said at the time. "Rapha could always be relied upon on the pitch, and characters like him enrich every dressing room."

After that, rumours circulated about an early retirement. In June, Guerreiro was linked with Bayer Leverkusen as a possible successor to Alejandro Grimaldo. Benfica were later said to be interested. Those rumours never gathered any substance either, however, as reports claimed new coach Marco Silva had no use for Guerreiro.

How often did Raphael Guerreiro play for Bayern Munich?

Italy had already emerged as a possible destination: at the end of July, several newspapers there reported on a possible move to AC Milan. According to those reports, Guerreiro was a candidate to succeed Pervis Estupinan. However, his move to Aston Villa fell through and the need at the Rossoneri no longer existed.

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Across his three years at Bayern Munich, Guerreiro was rarely a regular starter, but he never complained publicly and usually delivered when called upon. Last season, Guerreiro registered six goals and three assists in 29 appearances. He also repeatedly struggled with muscle injuries.