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Al Riyadh v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

After its postponement: new date announced for the Al-Ahly v Al-Khaleej match

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej
Al Ahli
Al Khaleej
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

4 matches for Saudi Arabia's big clubs in a single day

The Saudi Pro League (Roshn) has set a new date for the Al-Ahli versus Al-Khaleej clash on matchday 11, originally due to kick off this evening, Thursday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

In a statement on its official website this evening, the league confirmed it had postponed the fixture "for logistical considerations".

The match will now be played tomorrow, Friday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, kicking off at 9:00 pm Makkah time.

In choosing the new slot, the league weighed up the minimum rest periods between matches alongside the operational and organisational demands of staging the game.

That means tomorrow will deliver four matches involving the big clubs in the Roshn League on the same matchday. Al-Nassr face Al-Faisaly at 04:30 pm, Al-Ittihad take on Al-Diriyah at 06:30, and two games follow at 09:00, with Al-Hilal meeting Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli meeting Al-Khaleej.

Saudi journalist Sami Al-Qadhi had earlier revealed the postponement was down to flight problems, with Al-Khaleej unable to depart Dammam airport on their way to Jeddah.


#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
10811249+1525
W
W
W
D
W
2
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
9801277+2024
W
W
W
L
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
9711207+1322
W
W
D
W
L
4
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
96211810+820
W
L
W
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
96032312+1118
W
W
W
L
W
6
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
10514149+516
L
L
D
W
W
7
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
1043399015
W
D
L
D
W
8
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
104331416-215
L
W
D
D
D
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
93331418-412
L
L
L
W
D
10
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
10262913-412
W
W
D
D
D
11
Al ShababAl ShababALS
102531313011
W
D
W
D
L
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
112451218-610
W
L
L
D
D
13
Al HazemAl HazemALH
112361116-59
L
L
L
D
L
14
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
9234918-99
L
D
W
D
L
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
91441017-77
D
W
L
D
D
16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
11137922-136
L
L
W
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
10046417-134
L
D
L
L
L
18
AbhaAbhaABH
8026615-92
L
D
L
L
L
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