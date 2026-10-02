Denmark lost 4-2 to Portugal on Thursday evening in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

The result went the visitors' way, but one of the night's biggest talking points belonged to Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, who found the net and celebrated in the style of Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the 53rd minute, Hojlund broke in behind the Portugal defence. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, he dinked the ball over the advancing keeper and into the net.

Away he ran towards the touchline, leaping into the air to perform Ronaldo's famous "Siu", complete with the trademark cry.

According to the Tribuna website, the Danish striker wasted no time explaining his celebration after the game, and he fired off a direct message about Ronaldo's current situation.

Rasmus Hojlund said: "I just wanted to send a strong message to the Portuguese national team, which is that if they do not value Cristiano, there are many people around the world whom he has inspired, and who still admire him."

Those bold words left no doubt about how highly Hojlund rates Ronaldo's legacy and his standing in the game.

Ronaldo missed the Denmark fixture after storming out of the Portugal camp, his row with coach Jorge Jesus over a lack of playing time having boiled over.



