After his modest start: Marmoush issues a warning to Everton from the heart of London

Egyptian Omar Marmoush has sent a message of optimism to Tottenham Hotspur fans hours before the anticipated clash against Everton, stressing that the London side are on the threshold of a new phase despite a lacklustre start in the Premier League.

Spurs host the Toffees tomorrow, Saturday, in the fourth round of the Premier League. Tottenham enter the match in an unenviable seventeenth place with a single point, while Everton arrive buoyed by eighth spot on 5 points.

Marmoush told British newspaper "Straits Times": "It has only been a few weeks since I arrived here, but the overall impression is absolutely wonderful."

The Egyptian striker also spoke about his relationship with coach Roberto De Zerbi. "He has great passion, and we are trying to grasp what he asks of us and apply it on the pitch in the best possible way, and things are going excellently so far," he stressed.

He signed off with a confident note about the team's future: "We hope to achieve victories, and as a new player who joined the team alongside other players, the harmony will begin to grow once we spend more time together, and I believe the results will be wonderful."

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So far, Marmoush has played twice in a Spurs shirt. He featured in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle before appearing in the goalless draw away at Nottingham Forest.