After his injury: mockery surrounds the Manchester United star

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt remain unconvinced by the latest injury setback to hit Red Devils striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko joined the English club from Leipzig for 74 million pounds in the summer of 2025. He then missed the entire pre-season with a leg problem he first suffered last season.

The Slovenian striker picked up the injury after taking a kick to his leg during the win over Liverpool in May. This season he started in the Champions League against Sabah and in the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton, came off the bench in United's first four league matches, then dropped out of the squad entirely on Sunday against Fulham.

He did not travel to London, where United scraped a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, and manager Michael Carrick could not offer a clearer picture of how bad the injury is.

Tests this week will inform the club's treatment plan. His absence is another blow in a disastrous start to the season.

United chose not to sign another out-and-out striker during the summer window, leaving Joshua Zirkzee, scorer of nine goals in 77 matches, as the team's only other option up front.

On the latest episode of "The Good, the Bad and the Football", former midfielder Butt voiced his regret over the decision not to strengthen the attack before turning his attention to Sesko's injury.

Scholes joked that Sesko should "wear shin pads", while Butt insisted that "either you break your leg or you play".

Butt said, as quoted by the English newspaper "Metro": "The back four is a big problem, but for me, the bigger problem is the number 9. How can Manchester United have only one striker? Who is injured, and with what injury, is it a leg injury?".

Scholes replied: "How do you get injured in your leg? Isn't that a broken leg? Can't you just wear shin pads?".

Butt added: "Either you break your leg, or you play. Wear shin pads or padding, I don't quite understand it. It's hard to discuss without knowing what it is".

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