After his historic return: Ronaldinho reveals his stance on continuing

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Ronaldinho needed no more than 45 minutes to turn back the hands of time and remind football fans of the days when he turned every touch into a work of art. After an absence of more than 11 years from official matches, the Brazilian magician returned to the pitch in the shirt of Italy's Ravenna, stealing the limelight in an exceptional appearance that featured an assist and warm applause from the crowd, who savoured the return of one of the most talented players in the history of the game.

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This was no ordinary return for a star long accustomed to creating joy. The occasion stretched beyond Italy's borders, interest spreading across the world and reaching as far as Times Square in New York, where one of the giant screens carried the fixture.

All eyes fell on the derby between Ravenna and Forlì, played on Sunday evening in the fourteenth round of the Italian third division. The contest between the two sides was not the headline, though. That belonged to the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, back in competitive action at the age of forty-six.

Ravenna announced their starting line-up before kick-off, and the name Ronaldinho sat among the players. The surprise delighted the fans who had packed into the Bruno Benelli stadium to watch the Brazilian legend once more.

Ronaldinho's last official appearance had come in the shirt of Brazil's Fluminense on 26 September 2015. He then stayed away from the pitch for more than 11 years.

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According to statistics from the Opta network, his return came after 11 years and 50 days, precisely at the age of 46 years and 239 days, an exceptional appearance that thrust his name back to the forefront of the game.

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Some treated the announcement of his appearance as merely a marketing move to pull in the crowds. Ronaldinho put an end to all doubts by actually stepping onto the pitch, where an exceptional welcome awaited him.

The Brazilian played in the false left wing role, within the 4-3-3 that Andrea Mandorlini, the former Inter Milan coach, set up. Mandorlini gave him freedom to roam the attacking spaces behind the striker and put his ability to create between the lines to use.

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A decisive pass and the winning goal: the magician is still present

The initial plan called for 30 minutes, but Ronaldinho carried on until the end of the first half. He completed 45 minutes full of memories, despite needing some time to settle into the rhythm of the match.

His first touch did not come until the sixth minute, when he took a corner. From there he gradually began to drift inside the attacking third and hunt for the right spaces to create danger.

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Ravenna faced some defensive difficulties, given that Ronaldinho carried no major defensive duties, but his most notable mark came in the 36th minute.

The Brazilian magician helped build the move that ended in a goal. The ball reached Donati, who unleashed a powerful low shot from outside the penalty area. It nestled in the Forlì net to give Ravenna a 1-0 lead.

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Ronaldinho celebrated with clear enthusiasm, his team-mates and the crowd erupting around him, a scene that captured how much he was enjoying his return to official football.

Positioned mainly in the spaces between the lines throughout, he performed the role of playmaker behind the striker. He also took three corners, one of which almost produced another goal after Donati rose to head towards the target.

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At the end of the first half, Ronaldinho left the pitch to warm applause. The fans celebrated his return without paying much attention to the scoreline, as if they had been waiting for that moment for years.

Dida and Serginho: the presence of the stars doubles the celebration

The exceptional atmosphere was not confined to the fans. The Bruno Benelli stadium also welcomed Dida and Serginho, Ronaldinho's former team-mates at Milan and with the Brazil national team, there to follow their friend's return.

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Dida praised the welcome the Brazilian received, speaking to the Sky Sport network before the match. He stressed that Ronaldinho deserves all this appreciation thanks to his talent, personality and passion for life.

The former Milan goalkeeper said: "The atmosphere is wonderful. He deserves all of this because he was an amazing player and capable of entertaining us. And thanks to his passion for life, he was also a source of inspiration for us, his team-mates."

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Dida also responded to Neymar's description of Ronaldinho as the greatest showman in the history of football, saying: "He's right! I think exactly the same as him."

Ronaldinho, meanwhile, expressed his happiness with the experience in comments to the "Sky Italia" channel. He stressed that the minutes flew by as they always had throughout his career, and he did not rule out another appearance.

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He said: "Those forty-five minutes passed very quickly. It was always like that for me in football. Will I come back? I don't know yet. I haven't ruled out the idea of returning. It depends on the president. If he calls me, I'll come back. Playing gives me happiness."

He added: "Reliving those moments in the dressing room, and experiencing it all over again, is wonderful. Football is the most beautiful thing I have had in my life."

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Those 45 minutes amounted to far more than a fleeting cameo in the Italian third division. They were a celebration of a player whose name has always been linked to joy and creativity. A decisive pass, a familiar smile, applause that would not stop. Every detail confirmed that the legend's time away had not extinguished his passion for the game, and that some stars need only a few minutes to reclaim their place in the fans' memory.