A Portuguese journalist has sparked a media storm by revealing that Jorge Jesus, the Portugal national team coach, is weighing up a public apology to captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The row erupted after Jesus made harsh remarks at a press conference yesterday, Wednesday.

Ronaldo did not feature as Portugal beat Norway in the second round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Jesus opens fire

Furious at being left out, Ronaldo skipped training for two consecutive days. Then Jesus poured petrol on the flames.

Quizzed at yesterday's press conference ahead of the Denmark clash about promising Ronaldo he would play against Norway, only to go back on his word, Jesus said: "I can promise what I want. I am the coach. I told the player he would not start the match, and that he would be on the bench. If I needed him for 30 minutes he would play, and if I did not need him he would not play."

"No player will change my thinking," he added, "neither him nor anyone else in football, not even any president, that will never happen."

Ronaldo leaves and speaks out

The Don hit back. He walked out of the Portugal camp without saying goodbye to his teammates and posted a message on his social media platforms hinting he could retire from international football.

"After the national team coach's press conference, and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team camp," the Al-Nassr star said.

"In due course," he added, "I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that drove me to leave the national team to which I have always devoted myself."

His message signed off: "Now is the right time to wish Portugal and all my teammates, without exception, good luck."

Will Jesus apologise?

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda reckons Jesus will apologise to Ronaldo at the press conference following tonight's match against Denmark.

Writing on X, he said: "Jesus will apologise to Ronaldo in front of everyone after the Denmark match today, but will that be enough for the captain to return to the national team's ranks?"