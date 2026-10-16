After his European hat-trick: Barcola sparks debate over Premier League tactics

Bradley Barcola stole the spotlight last Wednesday, after scoring a hat-trick in his side Liverpool's 6-3 win over LASK, in the second round of matches in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

That brilliance comes after a summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain worth close to 145 million euros. The European sparkle hasn't carried over domestically, though. In the Premier League, the French forward is yet to score or provide an assist.

Barcola commented on the start of his career with the English side, telling the programme "Telefoot": "Things are going well, and I've been able to get to know my team-mates. There's also an excellent manager who has brilliant ideas. I'm trying to adapt because the atmosphere here is completely different from what it was at Paris Saint-Germain."

Asked for his first impressions of the level of competition in the Premier League, the France international explained: "The English league is different, and I see it as less tactical. Perhaps that's because we were playing under a manager who was extremely strict tactically (Luis Enrique). There are fewer changes on the pitch here. With my former manager I had to move into central areas and then out to the flanks for another player to take my place, whereas here it's completely different."









Next matches BRE Premier League 10:00 LIV

Brentford away is next for Liverpool, tomorrow, Saturday, in the seventh round of matches in the Premier League. They sit ninth with 9 points, a full 9 points behind leaders Manchester City.