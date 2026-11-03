Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a sensational winter transfer, with one of France's most prominent talents back on their radar. Europe's giants are circling too, Bayern Munich and Arsenal chief among them, in a race for a player whose value could top 100 million euros.

Luis Enrique has left the door open to fresh recruits in January, especially up front, though the Parisian boss insists the club are weighing their options rather than treating reinforcements as a must.

The Spaniard said a few days ago: "No, not necessarily. The absence of injuries does not necessarily mean signing new players. At the start of the season, I said we were capable of dealing with anything, even in the case of serious injuries. But we remain open to opportunities, and this is a possibility."

His words land against a backdrop of attacking headaches. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is injured. Ousmane Dembélé keeps breaking down with recurring physical problems, while new arrivals Mika Godts and Ferran Torres still need time to settle into the team.

Kvaratskhelia's mid-season injury has thrown several names into the mix to bolster the forward line. Bayer Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza is among them, and academy graduates Senny Mayulu and Quentin Ndjantou could also earn bigger roles over the coming weeks.

Names from last summer's shortlist have resurfaced too. Top of the list is young French forward Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth, according to French website "Foot Mercato".

British newspaper "Mirror" reported that PSG are monitoring the 20-year-old's situation. They are not alone. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are tracking his progress as well, which points to a fierce scramble for his signature.

The European champions came close last summer, showing real interest in signing Kroupi, who made no secret of his desire to join PSG despite the attention of rival clubs.

Fresh from recovering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot, the French forward has returned to action, featuring as a substitute in three matches since the Manchester United encounter on 25 October.

Kroupi left his mark on his latest outing against Leeds United, scoring his first goal of the season and underlining his attacking threat after injury.

Signing him will be anything but simple. Bournemouth hold a strong hand, with his contract running until the summer of 2030, giving the English club plenty of scope to demand a huge fee.

Estimates during the last summer window suggested Bournemouth could ask for more than 100 million euros to let him go. He arrived from Lorient for just 13 million euros, a deal that captures the scale of his rise in a short space of time.

PSG, then, may find themselves locked in a financial and technical battle with Arsenal and Bayern Munich should they decide to turn their interest into an official move in the coming period.