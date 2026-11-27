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Will Finn Jeltsch cost Stuttgart more than expected?

The club reportedly owe Nürnberg a further six-figure sum for the defender.

According to Bild, the 20-year-old defender's first appearance for Germany triggered a €250,000 payment, which Stuttgart must now make to Nürnberg.

Jeltsch made his Germany debut in the 5-0 win over the Netherlands on the final matchday of the Nations League. Stuttgart and Nürnberg agreed the clause when the youngster moved in February 2025. Stuttgart paid €9.5 million at the time, but the total has since risen to more than €10 million.

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Stuttgart are understood to have already paid Nürnberg a further €500,000 in May 2025. Their victory over Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB Cup final triggered that payment, with Jeltsch coming on in the closing stages.

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Since arriving in Stuttgart, the 20-year-old has established himself as a regular under coach Sebastian Hoeneß. He has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season and can play at centre-back or right-back.

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Stuttgart consider sales in winter transfer window

Stuttgart's extra payment for their Germany youngster comes as sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has said player sales are not inevitable in future . The Stuttgart squad could change as soon as the next transfer window.

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"We will, of course, have to sell players in the coming transfer windows. Could that happen as soon as the winter? Possibly. But we also have to be able to afford that from a sporting perspective," Wohlgemuth explained after Wednesday evening's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Inter.

Forward Jamie Leweling and midfielder Angelo Stiller are considered potential sale candidates. Both have repeatedly been linked with clubs. Several Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring Leweling, while AC Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United have shown interest in Stiller.

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"In principle, Stuttgart are a club who need to generate transfer income from time to time. But there is no pressure to do so. We have already given ourselves some financial breathing room over the past three years," Wohlgemuth said.