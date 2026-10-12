After "FIFA Forward": UEFA and CONCACAF embarrass Infantino with a striking proposal

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and CONCACAF counterpart Victor Montagliani have cranked up the pressure on Gianni Infantino, demanding FIFA hand more than two billion dollars from its financial reserves to the member associations.

A report published by "The Times" says the pair's confederations reckon FIFA can distribute that sum among its members without selling off any of its World Cup commercial rights.

Their plan is simple enough. Pay 10 million dollars to each of the 211 national associations under the FIFA umbrella, hand 36 million dollars to each of the six regional confederations and give 3 million dollars to the sub-regional bodies.

Even after all that, by their own calculations, FIFA would still be sitting on 2.6 billion dollars in cash reserves.

The FIFA Council meet on 15 October, where both the proposal and the financial assessment go on the table.

Confederation chiefs have also rounded on Infantino for failing to consult Council members over his "FIFA Forward" project, a proposed mechanism to sell a 20% stake in the commercial rights to the World Cup and other tournaments.

Infantino had promised the member associations extra funding. The condition? They back his plan.