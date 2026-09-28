After devouring Turkey: Mancini sends a message of defiance to Zidane

Roberto Mancini could not hide his delight after Italy thrashed Turkey 4-1 away from home on Monday in the second round of Group One of the UEFA Nations League.

The Azzurri claimed their first win under Mancini, having lost 2-0 at home to Belgium in the opening round. Belgium themselves stumbled today, going down 1-0 to France.

The Italy boss immediately set his side a fresh target. "Now we will try to prove ourselves in France," he said, ahead of a trip to face a French side flying high on two wins over Turkey and Belgium at the start of Zinedine Zidane's reign.

Eight changes to the starting line-up paid off handsomely. Italy produced their best first-half display in years, racing 3-0 ahead in Bursa before finishing the job after the break.

The website Football Italia quoted Mancini's remarks to RAI Sport: "We played on a pitch whose surface was affected by the rain that continued throughout the day, and it was natural to expect a reaction from Turkey. Everyone put in a great match."

Kooora forums





Read also: Even Italy outdoes them!: A catastrophic flaw shackles the Spain national team.. is it following in Mbappé's footsteps?

Raspadori's half-time withdrawal came down to fitness. "He was injured, and we were worried about having to replace him after five minutes in the second half, so we substituted him at the break," Mancini explained.

He continued: "The team pressed forward, held possession, and passed it well. Raspadori did what we asked of him, and put in a good match."

This was a different Italy from the one that faced Belgium. Quick one-touch passing carried them past Turkey and offered a glimpse of the quality Mancini has promised since his return.

Sebastiano Esposito, Caiodi and Matteo Ruggeri all made their debuts, each handed a start.

Mancini had warm words for the trio. "Considering it was their first match, they put in a good performance, so we congratulate them," he concluded.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the coach offered more on his thinking: "I am satisfied, we followed a very good approach on a difficult and muddy pitch surface. I am very happy for these players, because they deserve it."