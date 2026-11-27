Share Follow GOAL on Google

Saudi club Al-Nassr have lost another foreign star ahead of their eagerly awaited Saudi Pro League match against Al-Hazm, following French winger Kingsley Coman.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr travel to Al-Hazm tomorrow, Saturday, for their 13th-round Saudi Pro League fixture at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah.

According to Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Nassr's Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou has left French defender Mohamed Simakan out of the matchday squad on the medical staff's advice.

Simakan took part in Al-Nassr's most recent full-team training sessions. Even so, the medical staff opted to rest him rather than risk overloading him or a recurrence of the injury that has troubled him in recent weeks.

He picked up that problem in the 3-1 win over Uzbek side Neftchi last October, in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Advertisement Advertisement

The setback kept the French defender out of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League games against NEOM and Al-Faisaly in the tenth and 11th rounds, as well as the third-round AFC Champions League Elite league-stage meeting with Uzbek side Pakhtakor.

Related Topics

Next matches ALH Saudi Pro League 07:15 ALN

He has since featured in Al-Nassr's last three matches: against Al-Kholood and Al-Ahli in the 12th and ninth rounds of the Saudi Pro League, and against Qatari side Al-Sadd in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

The medical staff don't want to push the former Leipzig defender. With Saudi defender Abdulelah Al-Amri and Spaniard Inigo Martinez both available to protect the Al-Nassr goal, they can afford to rest him for the Al-Hazm game.

Advertisement

Simakan isn't the first Al-Nassr player ruled out of the Al-Hazm clash, with his compatriot Kingsley Coman already sidelined by the injury he suffered in the 2-1 win over Al-Sadd in the Asian competition last Tuesday.

Coman lasted just three minutes. He went down after a challenge with an Al-Sadd player and left the pitch injured, with Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan coming on in his place.

Advertisement

Medical tests and scans confirmed a hamstring tear. The French winger now needs a period of treatment and rehabilitation of up to 28 days.

That rules him out of three important matches for the Riyadh club, most notably next Friday's game against Al-Qadsiah at Al-Awwal Park in the 14th round of the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

He'll also sit out tomorrow's 13th-round Saudi Pro League match against Al-Hazm, plus the game against Qatari side Al-Gharafa on Tuesday week, in the sixth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage in the West Zone.

The former Bayern Munich star should be back on 12 December, when Al-Nassr host Al-Shabab at Al-Awwal Park in the 15th round of the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

So far, the French winger has managed only nine matches for Al-Nassr this season, scoring just once and providing no assists.