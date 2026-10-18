After Carvajal: Getafe plan a sensational deal to sign a Real Madrid legend

Angel Torres has left the door open to signing Sergio Ramos, a move that would reunite the former Real Madrid captain with recent Getafe arrival Dani Carvajal. The Getafe president made clear, though, that centre-back is not a position he needs to fill right now.

Speaking to "Tablero Deportivo" on "Radio Nacional de Espana", Torres revealed he has already spoken with Rene Ramos, the defender's brother and agent, about getting a deal done. The club will study it if the circumstances are right.

Jose Bordalas wants wingers. With six players already covering the defensive positions, the coach sees no urgency at the back, which pushes any Ramos deal into the category of future option rather than pressing need.

Torres said: "This is not a position I need to strengthen now. The coach asked for wingers, but it is not too late yet, and Ramos is on the list of future options."

He added that the idea has been on the table for a while and could resurface in the winter window next January, should Getafe decide to reinforce their defence.

Ramos waiting for a return to the pitch

At 40, Ramos remains without a club after his spell with Mexican side Monterrey ended at the end of 2025. His last official appearance came against Toluca in the Apertura semi-final on 6 December, a 3-2 defeat.

Getafe would hand him a route back onto Spanish pitches and a reunion with Carvajal, his old team-mate from their Real Madrid years. The right-back has since signed on with the Madrid side until 30 June 2027.