Bayern Munich rolled on this season with a 6-1 thrashing of Magdeburg in the German Cup, setting a record that stands tall across Europe's major leagues and getting a helping hand from Barcelona's slip-up.

Barcelona had won 11 in a row across all competitions. Then came back-to-back defeats, first to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and then Real Madrid in La Liga.

That leaves Bayern as the only side among Europe's big five leagues yet to taste defeat in any competition this season.

The Bavarians have played 13 matches across all competitions, winning nine and drawing four, according to figures from the Opta network.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 ALA

Stats Foot in France point to another record: Bayern boast the strongest attack of any major league club since the start of 2026, firing in 146 goals.

Since the turn of the year, Bayern have played 38 matches in all competitions, winning 29, drawing eight and losing just once. That solitary defeat came against Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League semi-final.