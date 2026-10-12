Al Nassr's clash with Uzbek side Navbahor finally got under way on Monday evening, roughly an hour later than scheduled, after security developments in Riyadh forced a hold-up in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite. Once the situation had stabilised, the Asian Football Confederation gave the green light for the game to go ahead.

Read also.. Ballistic missile delays the start of Al Nassr's match in the AFC Champions League Elite!

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reported that the delay coincided with an announcement from the spokesman for the coalition forces, who confirmed the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh. Established procedures kicked in. Fans and players were already inside "Al-Awwal Park" preparing for kick-off.

Asian Football Confederation allows the fixture to begin after the delay

Confirmation that the security situation had stabilised cleared the way for the match to start an hour or so late, letting both sides get on with a continental tie that mattered enormously to Al Nassr after their opening-round slip-up.

Announcements over the public address system at "Al-Awwal Park" urged supporters to stay in their seats, not to panic and not to leave the ground, insisting the situation was safe. The aim was simple: keep the stands calm through the wait.

Normality returned after that period of limbo. Al Nassr and Navbahor got their second-round AFC Champions League Elite fixture played out in front of a big crowd, with security developments having gatecrashed the build-up to the opening whistle.







