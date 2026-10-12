Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-KSA-NASSR-DIRIYAHAFP
GOAL
Translated by

After an hour's delay due to the rocket: Al-Nassr v Nefchi match gets under way in Asia

Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona
Al Nassr FC
Neftchi Fargona
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan

What happened?

Al Nassr's clash with Uzbek side Navbahor finally got under way on Monday evening, roughly an hour later than scheduled, after security developments in Riyadh forced a hold-up in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite. Once the situation had stabilised, the Asian Football Confederation gave the green light for the game to go ahead.

Read also.. Ballistic missile delays the start of Al Nassr's match in the AFC Champions League Elite!

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reported that the delay coincided with an announcement from the spokesman for the coalition forces, who confirmed the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh. Established procedures kicked in. Fans and players were already inside "Al-Awwal Park" preparing for kick-off.

Asian Football Confederation allows the fixture to begin after the delay

Confirmation that the security situation had stabilised cleared the way for the match to start an hour or so late, letting both sides get on with a continental tie that mattered enormously to Al Nassr after their opening-round slip-up.

Announcements over the public address system at "Al-Awwal Park" urged supporters to stay in their seats, not to panic and not to leave the ground, insisting the situation was safe. The aim was simple: keep the stands calm through the wait.

Normality returned after that period of limbo. Al Nassr and Navbahor got their second-round AFC Champions League Elite fixture played out in front of a big crowd, with security developments having gatecrashed the build-up to the opening whistle.



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google