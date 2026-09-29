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Spain v Egypt: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
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After Al-Jazira: Mohamed Elneny officially returns to Europe

Transfers
Kalba FC vs Al-Jazira
Kalba FC
Al-Jazira
Arabian Gulf League
Iraklis vs Levadiakos
Iraklis
Levadiakos
Super League
Arsenal
Al Mokawloon Al Arab
M. Elneny
United Arab Emirates
Greece
England
Egypt

Rock-bottom of the table

Greek club Levadiakos announced the signing of Egypt's Mohamed Elneny on a free transfer on Tuesday.

The move follows Elneny's departure from UAE side Al-Jazira at the end of last season.

Levadiakos have yet to reveal the details of the deal, confirming the capture only through their social media accounts.

 Elneny has turned out for a host of clubs across his career. He started with Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab in Egypt before moving on to Switzerland's Basel, England's Arsenal, Turkey's Besiktas and the UAE's Al-Jazira.

In a video clip published by the club, Elneny sent a message to the Greek side's fans: "Hello everyone, I have signed with Greek club Levadiakos, I am very happy to start my career here".

He added: "I hope things go well, I will give my best for this team, Levadiakos fans, I'll see you in the next match".

Elneny concluded: "I am very excited to start my career with the club".

He joins a team in trouble. Levadiakos sit bottom of the Greek league with one point after five rounds.



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