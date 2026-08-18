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imago-sport-1081064113.jpgAbdullah Ahmed

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After Al-Diriyah refused: Malcom leaves the Saudi league

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Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
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Sharjah Cultural Club vs Al-Jazira
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The Brazilian winger has settled on his new destination

Al-Hilal winger Malcom is leaving the Saudi Pro League for good after three years with "the Boss".

"ESPN" report that the Brazilian has decided to terminate his contract with Al-Hilal and join UAE side Al-Jazira on a free transfer this summer.

He will undergo a medical in the UAE within the next few hours, the network added, before putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with Al-Jazira.

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The exit suits Al-Hilal, who pushed to move Malcom on so they could bring in a new winger. Chelsea's Portugal international Pedro Neto looks the frontrunner to fill that role.

Several clubs chased the 29-year-old in recent weeks, most notably Saudi side Al-Diriyah alongside Qatar's Al-Sadd and Turkey's Fenerbahce. Al-Jazira won the race.

Malcom arrived at Al-Hilal from Russian club Zenit in the summer of 2023 and delivered five trophies: the Saudi Pro League, two King's Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

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