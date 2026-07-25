After Al-Ahli: Al-Nassr president announces his departure from his post

Abdullah Al-Majed, president of Al-Nassr, has followed his Al-Ahli counterpart Khalid Al-Ghamdi out of the door, officially announcing his departure from the role.

Press reports had confirmed that Al-Ghamdi decided to leave his post to submit a candidacy file for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, succeeding former president Yasser Al-Misehal.

Just a few hours later, Al-Majed followed suit. His statutory term at the helm of the Saudi club had ended, and he had no desire to continue in the role over the coming period.

Al-Majed wrote on his personal account on "X": "If clubs have those who love them, then Al-Nassr has devotees; its standing in their hearts does not change with the change of their positions."

His statement continued: "Today, I leave the chair of the presidency after the end of the statutory term, and my lack of desire to continue in the automatic extension period of the companies system, due to my work circumstances."

He added: "I lived through a period whose unforgettable memories I will carry, along with its timeless moments and its declared and hidden challenges, crowned at its end with the achievement of the hardest league title."

"Thanks be to God first and last, then to you, the faithful fans who were patient and so triumphed," he continued. "I thank my colleagues on the board of directors, the honorary members, the technical and administrative staff, the players, and all the committees and councils for their efforts during a period that was full of stories of loyalty and belonging."

He signed off: "I return to the yellow stands as I was. As for the votes I hold for nominating the next administration, they will belong to the fans of Al-Nassr, and I will support any candidate you see as an ideal choice for the club. It is certain that I am the foremost supporter of anyone who will serve the Al-Nassr entity."

Some reports had revealed a move to abolish the post of president at the non-profit institution covering Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, all owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, with the clubs set to be put up for sale in the coming period.

Al-Majed had held the Al-Nassr presidency over the past two seasons, guiding them to the Saudi Roshn League title after a full seven-year wait.