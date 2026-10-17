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Coventry City v Newcastle United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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After a third defeat: Al Ahly fans launch campaign to have Jaissle sacked by Newcastle

M. Jaissle
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Newcastle United
Aston Villa
Premier League
Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Germany
England
Saudi Arabia

The German coach in danger

Al-Ahli Saudi fans have launched a campaign calling for the sacking of their former coach, German Matthias Jaissle, now the manager of Newcastle United, following the defeat to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa won 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday in the seventh round of the Premier League.

That was a third defeat of the campaign for the Magpies, who slipped to 11th in the table with just 8 points.

Within minutes of the final whistle, Al-Ahli supporters had a hashtag running demanding Jaissle be sacked by Newcastle, fuelled by the run of poor results on Tyneside.

Why the reaction? The German walked away from Al-Ahli less than two weeks before the start of the season to take the Newcastle job, having failed to agree terms on a new contract.

Jaissle enjoyed three historic years at Al-Ahli after taking charge in the summer of 2023. He led the side to the AFC Champions League Elite title twice and ended a nine-year wait for the Saudi Super Cup.

Instability has followed his exit. Dutch coach Marino Pusic has yet to get the best out of the squad.

Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi League with 15 points from five wins and three defeats, seven behind leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have played an extra match.

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