Kylian Mbappé has shifted his stance on the Ballon d'Or. The Real Madrid star now leans on his scoring numbers in the absence of team titles, having argued the exact opposite just a year ago.

According to Sport newspaper, Mbappé sees his goals, his records and his individual level as reason enough to land the award despite failing to claim a single major title last season. Twelve months ago, he was pointing in a completely different direction.

Back in September 2025, an interviewer on the programme Téléfoot asked him about his chances of winning it.

His answer left little room for interpretation. "There are chances that must be seized or not, but that goes through team titles, and it goes through delivering a good season," Mbappé said. "If I deliver a good season and win titles, then I will win it too."

He was clear that the club had to come first. "The focus must be on that first. And what this will give me is helping my team. Giving everything I can and working with my team in order to win titles."

Fast forward a year and the picture has flipped. Mbappé won nothing with Real Madrid, and France fell short of the World Cup crown too. His hopes now rest entirely on his individual numbers. Those figures look formidable, and he regards becoming the all-time top scorer at the World Cup as his crowning achievement and his strongest case for the award this year.

He recently doubled down. "It is an individual award," Mbappé said, insisting his numbers should carry decisive weight in the voting.

Fair enough as a position. It just happens to contradict everything the same player was preaching exactly a year ago.

Back then, team titles were the road to the Ballon d'Or. Now, with the trophy cabinet bare this season, individual numbers have taken over the argument.

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