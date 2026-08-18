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Al Ahli v Johor Darul Ta'zim: AFC Champions EliteGetty Images Sport

Translated by

After a long absence: Bosic settles Mendy's position on returning to Al-Ahly

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E. Mendy
Al Ahli vs Abha
Al Ahli
Abha
Saudi Pro League
M. Pusic
Senegal
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Netherlands

The Senegalese goalkeeper has not featured for Al-Raqi so far

Al-Ahli's Dutch head coach Marino Pusic has settled the question of when Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will return to action, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

Mendy missed Al-Ahli's first two matches of the season. He sat out the 1-0 win over Al-Diriyah on the opening round of the Roshn League, and then the 2-1 victory over Al-Anwar in the round of 32 of the King's Cup.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Pusic will hand Mendy a start against Abha, making it his first game for Al-Ahli this season.

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Newly promoted Abha visit the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah next Saturday for the second round of the competition.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Abha crest
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ABH

Reports had suggested Mendy was fit to feature against Al-Anwar on Monday, but the newspaper claims Pusic wanted to give the Senegalese more rest.

Mendy picked up a knee sprain on Senegal duty against Norway, in the second round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He has not played since.

The goalkeeper captains the Jeddah side, having arrived from Chelsea in the summer of 2023. He has since helped them lift the AFC Champions League Elite title twice, along with the Saudi Super Cup.

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