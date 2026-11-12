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Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is facing a fresh legal crisis, after a court in the Argentine city of Tigre issued a ruling barring him from approaching his 11-year-old daughter Francesca, or from contacting her, for a period of 45 days.

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It all stems from a criminal complaint filed by his ex-wife Wanda Nara, in which she accuses him of assaulting their daughter, according to the British newspaper "The Sun".

The incident dates back to Friday 6 November. Nara was recording the Argentine version of "MasterChef" when a message from her daughter flashed up on a computer, pleading for help. According to Argentine media, it read: "Dad hit me, I'm scared."

Nara rushed to Icardi's home in the Nordelta area, where police had already stepped in after receiving a report of possible violence against a child.

A dispute broke out between the pair the moment she arrived, with Icardi refusing to speak to the officers or to hand over the computer his daughter had used to send the message.

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The German newspaper "Bild" reports that the complaint accuses Icardi of assaulting his daughter inside his home. Argentine reports indicate the case is being investigated as a possible incident of minor injuries.

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Orlando Abel Díaz, judge of the Second Guarantees Court in Tigre, issued a precautionary order barring the former Inter Milan striker from coming within 100 metres of his daughter. He is also prohibited from approaching within 300 metres of her home, or any place where she is present.

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On top of that, he cannot contact her by any means, whether face to face, by phone, via social media or messages, or through intermediaries, for a period of 45 days beginning from the date he is officially notified of the decision.

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Icardi denies assaulting his daughter

Icardi, for his part, denies the accusations. His legal team issued a statement insisting: "Mauro Icardi never hit his daughter."

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His lawyers point out that the child suffered no injuries, and stress that no arrest warrant has been issued for the player.

Icardi later secured an exemption from pre-trial detention, but that did nothing to lift the order keeping him away from his daughter or stopping him contacting her.

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Argentine police also searched his home in Nordelta on Sunday 8 November, acting on a judicial order as part of gathering evidence for the investigation.

The case remains under consideration. No ruling has been issued proving the accusations or convicting the player.

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The end of a turbulent marriage

Icardi and Wanda Nara had been locked in a string of public disputes since announcing their separation, before filing proceedings to end their marriage in 2024, amid repeated rows over their family life and the care of their two daughters.

The Argentine striker was later linked to the Argentine actress and singer China Suárez, who has appeared alongside him on numerous occasions in recent times.

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On the pitch, the 33-year-old ended his association with Turkish club Galatasaray in the summer of 2026 following the expiry of his contract. He became a free agent after a spell that stretched back to 2022, during which he won several domestic titles with the club.

Before that, Icardi turned out for Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Sampdoria. He also spent time in Barcelona's youth ranks before launching his professional career in Italy.