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England ended Spain's historic unbeaten run, after inflicting a thrilling 3-2 defeat on them on Sunday evening at the Metropolitano, in the sixth and final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, bringing to an end a run that had lasted 968 days, the longest among European national teams across all competitions.

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According to the Opta statistics network, the defeat to England was Spain's first since March 2024, when Colombia beat them in a friendly. It ended a run of 43 consecutive matches without defeat, an exceptional figure that reflects just how consistent the world champions had been across that period.

The win mattered for more than just ending Spain's run. The Three Lions pulled off another historic feat, beating the side ranked first in the world for the first time in their history, and doing it away from home at the seventh attempt since the FIFA rankings launched in 1992.

Opta added that England managed something unprecedented on the road, reaching ten consecutive away wins in all competitions. Never before had they put together such a run, confirming their progress away from their own supporters.

Those figures capped an exceptional night for England under Thomas Tuchel. His side produced a strong performance against the world champions and dominated the first half, before turning that superiority into a lead. Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute after being brought down inside the box.

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England carried their dominance into the second half. Ezri Konsa headed home the second in the 53rd minute from a Declan Rice corner, and Ben White added the third four minutes later, finishing off a swift counter led by Jude Bellingham.

Then came the turnaround. Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 64th minute for a foul on Lamine Yamal inside the area, and Spain pounced. Mikel Oyarzabal slotted home the penalty in the 65th minute to pull one back, before Nico Williams made it 3-2 for the Matadors in the 75th.

Tuchel reinforced his defence and made several changes to protect the lead as Spain piled on the pressure in the closing minutes. England held firm until the final whistle, sealing a 3-2 win and top spot in their UEFA Nations League group.