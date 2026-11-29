Atletico Madrid's Nigerian star Ademola Lookman has emerged as a target for Roma for the January winter transfer window.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Lookman is close to leaving Atletico Madrid after seeing little game time of late.
Roma need a player like him. Lookman can drive forward with the ball, has a sharp eye for goal, links up well with his team-mates and brings a considerable physical edge.
Gian Piero Gasperini asked for exactly that profile some 500 days ago, at the start of his first transfer window at Roma. He wanted a player with the attributes of Ademola Lookman, one of the key figures behind Atalanta's leap forward at European level.
Now the market has handed Roma a tempting chance to land Ademola Lookman himself, rather than settling for players who try to replicate his qualities, even if some of them have convincing ability.
Things haven't gone to plan in Madrid. Lookman has scored only two goals in 15 matches and hasn't started a game since mid-September.
That's partly why the Spanish club are open to letting him go. They've valued him at around €40 million, and could come down to €35m but no further.
That fee isn't beyond Roma's means, although officials at the capital club would naturally prefer to negotiate a loan with an option to buy.
Any deal could mirror the one Roma struck in January 2026 to sign Donyell Malen from Aston Villa: a loan first, with a decision on a permanent move taken later.
Past disagreements between Ademola Lookman and both Gasperini and D'Amico still need to be overcome, and could be one of the issues to settle before the deal moves forward.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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