Manchester City suffered a fresh blow in the Premier League race on Saturday, slipping to a 1-0 home defeat against Brighton in the ninth round of matches at the Etihad Stadium.

Yasin Ayari struck in the 11th minute to sink Enzo Maresca's side. City failed to find the net at home in the league for the first time in 24 matches, according to WhoScored statistics.

Defeat arrived just a week on from the 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, the first time City have lost back-to-back Premier League games this season.

City dominated long spells and carved out chance after chance, but Brighton clung to their lead right to the finish. The hosts were left with nothing to show and a damaging defeat that blows the title race wide open.

Maresca's men are stuck on 21 points, their grip on top spot now under serious threat. Arsenal, level on the same tally, face Liverpool tomorrow.

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