Afcon 2023 Qualifiers: Caf sets tough conditions for Kenya and Zimbabwe following Fifa suspension

African football governing body Caf has set tough conditions for suspended Kenya and Zimbabwe ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

The two nations were barred from participating in any football competition following what the Zurich-based body claimed to be ‘third party interference' in the running of the federations.

"Reference to the suspension of Zimbabwe and Kenya by Fifa from all football activities, in case the suspension is not lifted two weeks before their first matchday of their qualifiers; both associations will be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition," a Caf letter obtained by GOAL, read.

"Consequently, their groups will be composed of three teams. The first and the runners-up from those groups will qualify for the final tournament.

"Consequently, the two teams [Kenya and Zimbabwe] cannot be drawn in the same group in order to avoid having one group with two teams in case suspension for both associations is not limited."

Kenya faced Fifa’s wrath following the disbandment of the Football Kenya Federation’s national executive committee by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed.

The government dissolved the FA’s top hierarchy following what it termed fiscal mismanagement by the Nick Mwendwa administration.

Consequently, Mwendwa was arraigned in court and ordered to stay away from the FKF office, not speak to the press, and distance himself from any football activities in the country.

The interim body appointed to assume the FKF’s functions will cease to exist as its six-month mandate is set to expire in May. One of the duties of the Aaron Ringera committee was to formulate a new path for new elections.

Mohamed has been categorical that they will only engage Fifa when they have ‘cleared the mess’ within FKF.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe was suspended after Zifa’s board, led by Felton Kamambo, was ejected from office by the Sports and Recreation Commission in November 2021.

Fifa wants an assurance from Kamambo that they are in charge of the Zifa building before the suspension slapped on the country is considered for lifting.

For the Afcon 2023 draw procedure, Kenya are in pot two while the Cosafa nation is in pot three.