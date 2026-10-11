Adrien Rabiot fires home, but AC Milan surrender lead at Sassuolo

AC Milan took the lead away to Sassuolo in a game of few chances, but could not hold on and drew 1-1.

Fourth this season after three wins and two draws, Milan would have drawn level with AS Roma had they won. The Romans had drawn 0-0 with Como.

Starting with record signing Gonçalo Ramos alongside Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Samuel Chukwueze, Rúben Amorim's side left Luka Modric, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of the starting XI.

The Rossoneri made a sluggish start at Sassuolo. Both sides looked to the flanks in an even contest, but neither created much.

In the 44th minute, Milan finally threatened when Arijanet Muric saved a Ramos header. Milan then increased the pressure in and around Sassuolo's penalty area during seven minutes of added time, but could not score.

Rabiot broke the deadlock after almost an hour. Modric set up the Frenchman, who drove the ball high into the near corner from a tight angle with tremendous force: 0-1.

Moments after Milan took the lead, Sassuolo equalised. An inswinging corner stayed loose in a scramble and fell to Cas Odenthal. The defender beat Maignan without hesitation: 1-1.

Both sides pushed for a winner, but chances remained scarce. Sassuolo appeared to score shortly before full-time, only for the goal to be quickly ruled out for a foul in the build-up. Neither Sassuolo nor Milan scored again, and both had to settle for a draw.