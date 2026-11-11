Germany's Marc-André ter Stegen has broken his silence on his future with Barcelona, opening the door to a possible return to the Catalan club after the end of his loan spell at the Netherlands' Ajax, without settling his stance on his next move.
The goalkeeper also revealed that he and head coach Hansi Flick haven't been in contact recently, deepening the mystery around his relationship with the club where he spent 12 years.
Speaking to the German newspaper "Sport Bild", quoted by the Spanish newspaper Sport, Ter Stegen discussed his ties to Barcelona: "I played at Barcelona for 12 years, and my relationship with the club is close. We are now only in November, so I cannot really determine what will happen in the summer." His contract with the Catalan club runs until June 2028, which keeps a return firmly on the table.
The 34-year-old left every possibility open. His current spell with Ajax has handed him a chance to rediscover regular football and force his way back into the national team after a torrid period at Barcelona. His admission that he hasn't spoken to Flick lately, though, raises questions about where both parties stand, and whether either side wants to resume the partnership next season.
Klopp's trust gives him a new boost
On the national team front, Ter Stegen spoke warmly about his relationship with head coach Jürgen Klopp, who has backed him publicly since taking charge. That support, he feels, means a lot at this stage of his career. "It is absolutely wonderful to feel that they are placing this trust in me," the goalkeeper said. "And it proves that when I am at full readiness, I can offer a lot to the team."
Even so, Ter Stegen doesn't see his current standing as a guarantee of a starting place at Euro 2028. He treats his international future with caution, wary after the injuries that have plagued his career in recent years and cost him a place at the 2026 World Cup. Reclaiming his spot, he knows, means staying sharp and proving he can compete, with nothing taken for granted.
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He also turned to the rough patch Germany are enduring, admitting that recent results and performances have fallen short, and that the clamour for sweeping changes and a chance for young players is growing fast.
"We have not recently gone through the best of times with the German national team," he said. "There are many who quickly demand the involvement of new players, and giving the chance to all the young players. In principle, I see this as a good and correct thing." Fresh blood, he stressed, doesn't mean casting experience aside: "But difficult times will also come, and then experience will be important," especially at major tournaments that demand composure under pressure in complex situations.
Ter Stegen's situation at Barcelona unravelled after his knee injury and the arrival of Joan García, who nailed down the number one spot under Flick. The German joined Girona on loan in January 2026 but managed just two matches before the injury struck, then moved to Ajax last August on loan until June 2027.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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