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Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has broken his silence with a statement published on his personal app, following the controversy in Real Madrid's match against Deportivo Alaves.

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According to Sport, the English midfielder has given his version of the incident that first earned him a penalty, before VAR intervened and the referee overturned his decision.

Jude Bellingham also addressed the sending-off that will rule him out of the next La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

He admitted he was responsible for the red card. But he stood firm on one point: there was contact when he went into the challenge with the Alaves defender.

Bellingham also questioned why the referee couldn't see one of the camera angles during the review.

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"I feel very sad about yesterday's result, and I feel I denied the team a real chance to try to come back in the remaining minutes after I was sent off," the Englishman said in his message.

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He continued: "Regarding the incident, I am 100% sure there was contact on my knee and thigh, and the camera that filmed it from behind proves that, in my view."

He stressed: "I don't fully understand why they didn't show that angle to the referee. Maybe after seeing that footage the referee would still have believed there was contact but that it didn't merit a penalty, which would have been a logical decision."

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He added: "But it's unlikely he would have shown me a second yellow card for simulation, which will rule me out of the important game this week against Real Sociedad."

He insisted: "I just wanted to share my point of view, with no intention of blaming anyone or causing a fuss. I take full responsibility for getting involved in two silly situations that ended with me getting a red card."

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He concluded: "There are still plenty of points to be won in La Liga despite this setback, and I'm convinced the team will get back on track."

A big miss for Real Madrid

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Real Madrid's slip-up against Alaves came at an unexpected time. Now a tough run of fixtures awaits.

Mourinho's side face Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal in three consecutive away games, and none of them will be easy.

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The Portuguese coach will be without Jude Bellingham for the first of those, in San Sebastian, after his red card against Alaves. Real Madrid have yet to decide whether to appeal.

It's a significant blow. The Englishman had been one of Real Madrid's standout performers in recent weeks.