Adani on De Zerbi’s Tottenham: "The results are not there and the performances are often flat. Work, a lot"

Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham are in trouble: the defeat to Aston Villa was their third in five matches, leaving Spurs third from bottom on two points, although Fulham and Coventry still have to play. In response to a user's question on X, Lele Adani, a friend and great supporter of Roberto De Zerbi, analysed the Londoners' difficult spell like this: "A polite and respectful question, deserving of an equally worthy reply. The job De Zerbi has to do is big and complex and I believe he has not managed to give them an identity. The results are not there, but the performances are often drab and the team lack fluency. Work, a lot."