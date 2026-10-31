Achraf Hakimi keeps delivering for Paris Saint-Germain, proving in every match that he is one of the team's most important pillars. Now the French club's management have begun moving to tie him down with a new contract. The negotiations may not prove as straightforward as expected, though, with reservations from the player's entourage and questions over his next step.

The Moroccan star renewed his brilliance last night as he led Paris Saint-Germain to a 5-1 demolition of Le Havre. The match saw numerous changes to the Parisian line-up, which racked up its ninth consecutive victory across various competitions.

Josh Maja put Le Havre ahead, but the French league title holders were unmoved. They turned the encounter around with a ferocious attacking display, and Hakimi was the standout. Wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Marquinhos, he produced an exceptional performance that reflected his huge value to the team.

Three goals and two assists earned the Moroccan international a rating of 10/10 from the French website "Foot Mercato", along with a deserved man of the match award.

Speaking to the "Ligue 1+" channel afterwards, Hakimi revealed the secret behind his brilliance: "It's an amazing thing for a full-back! The coach has helped me a lot, and given me the freedom to exploit the spaces and push forward, while committing to defensive cover when needed. I'm happy and comfortable on the pitch, and I feel in great shape with my team-mates. Things are going smoothly, and I try to make use of my ability to score and enjoy what I do."

Luis Enrique was no less impressed by what his Moroccan star is producing. He praised Hakimi's attacking abilities, saying he sometimes goes beyond the roles of the traditional full-back and pushes into more forward areas than some strikers.

The Paris Saint-Germain coach told his press conference: "We know his potential well. He is an attacker, in fact he sometimes pushes forward more than the other attackers. He is the best right-back in the world. His three goals do not excite me as much as it pleases me to see him deliver consistent performances at the highest level."

Given these levels, the Paris Saint-Germain management want to extend Hakimi's contract, which currently runs until the summer of 2029, according to the French newspaper "L'Équipe". They see keeping him as a priority for the team over the coming years.

The legal case facing the player does not appear to affect the club's stance, despite his trial on a rape charge being scheduled to begin in 2027 after the Court of Cassation upheld the referral of the case to trial. Hakimi enjoys the presumption of innocence and categorically denies the accusations directed against him.

His entourage, however, do not share the Parisian management's enthusiasm to accelerate the renewal. Those close to him believe it is still too early to open negotiations over his future, especially as his last extension came only two years ago.

Between Paris's desire to safeguard one of its most prominent stars, and the reservations of the player's entourage over the timing of the renewal, Hakimi's future remains open to more than one possibility. He has never hidden his desire to return to Real Madrid, the club where he began his professional journey.

So is this simply a desire to wait before taking a new decision? Or do Hakimi's reservations represent an early sign that he could leave Paris Saint-Germain in the future?