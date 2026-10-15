Achraf Hakimi enters the "Ballon d'Or" debate with a diplomatic statement

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain star, has had his say on the 2026 Ballon d'Or debate, with his own name on the shortlist.

Ten of the 30 nominees come from a single club: Paris Saint-Germain.

Named among the 30 for a second season running, Hakimi wants a Paris Saint-Germain player to take the prize again. Ousmane Dembele won it last year. Hakimi finished sixth.

Speaking to "CBS" after Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester City 4-2 last night, the Morocco international admitted he'd love to win the individual honour, but he refuses to let it become an obsession.

He said: "I hope one of Paris Saint-Germain's players can bring this award to Paris, and that we celebrate it with the fans and the team."

He continued: "Do I hope to win it? It is a special award, and everyone hopes to win it, but even if I don't win it, I am very happy to be nominated. For me, the most important thing is the team's titles."