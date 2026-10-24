AC Milan, will Ramos start against Udinese? Here’s what is emerging and the alternative options available to Amorim

After Thursday's heavy, ugly defeat away to Bournemouth in the Europa League, Ruben Amorim knows his side must return to winning ways immediately. With tomorrow evening's Serie A trip to Udinese approaching, the Portuguese manager, who made extensive changes against the English side, will once again put his faith from the start in all his most experienced and influential players.

Regular starters Mario Gila, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic and Gonçalo Ramos will return to the starting line-up. Concern over Ramos has eased after a calf strain forced him to stop during training ahead of the Europa League match and kept him out of the trip to Bournemouth. The Portuguese centre-forward has recovered and returned to training with the group yesterday. Amorim is not looking ahead to the matches against Bologna and Inter. His focus is on Udinese, who must be beaten with goals from Ramos. Ramos will start, although Amorim's only alternative under consideration is to use him for part of the match and play Cisse as a false nine.