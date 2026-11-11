AC Milan, Modric is irreplaceable but they are also looking to the future: the three midfielders Amorim and Cardinale are targeting

Across England, Spain, Belgium and France, the scouting department are actively looking for players who fit Ruben Amororim's footballing philosophy. Finding a potential successor to Luka Modric is a priority for next season: the Croatian legend's contract expires in July 2027, and he will decide for himself whether to continue his time at AC Milan.

AC Milan's transfer team have taken a keen interest in three players. One is Alex Scott of Bournemouth, who has impressed just about everyone in the Premier League. Arsenal and Chelsea have already made moves for him. Born in 2003, he has joined the England set-up because head coach Thomas Tuchel rates him highly. There is a significant obstacle, though: the Cherries value him highly. In England, there is talk of a €100 million valuation.

Attention has recently turned to Yasin Ayari of Brighton. A highly versatile midfielder, he performs at a high level both as a defensive midfielder and behind the central striker. The Swede could present a major opportunity because his contract expires in June 2027, although the English club have the option to extend it unilaterally until 2028. He greatly appeals to AC Milan.

AC Milan's executives also have Adem Zorgane on their list. The Algerian, born in 2006, plays for Union-Saint Gilloise and combines physicality with good technical ability. AC Milan's scouts have watched several Union Saint Gilloise matches to assess him and the Senegalese defender Sylla.

Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

A modern midfielder, Adem Zorgane combines physicality, the ability to dictate play and strength in possession. He can sit in front of the back line as a defensive midfielder or make forward runs from central midfield. His team's build-up play starts with him. He also knows how to operate without the ball when pressing. His excellent tactical positioning makes him valuable in transitions too.