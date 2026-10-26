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AC Milan, Loftus-Cheek injury diagnosis revealed: recovery time

AC Milan

An away win at Udinese took AC Milan to 18 points in the table. They face Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday at 18:30, followed by the derby against Inter on Saturday evening at 20:45. An update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's fitness emerged this afternoon.


The injury: During yesterday's match between Udinese and AC Milan, the English midfielder sustained an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his left thigh. He faces a follow-up examination in two weeks but will be sidelined for at least a month.


When he returns: The former Chelsea player will return after the break, at the end of November. He joins a long injury list that already includes seven other players: Moreira, Saelemaekers, Gila, Chukwueze, Pietro Terracciano, Gabbia and Rabiot.

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