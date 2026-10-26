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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoBologna
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AC Milan vs Bologna Serie A preview: Rossoneri look to build San Siro momentum against Rossoblù

AC Milan vs Bologna
Serie A
TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan
Bologna

A crisp 2–0 away performance against Udinese restored domestic momentum for the Rossoneri, who now welcome a confident Rossoblù side fresh off their own 2–0 clean-sheet triumph in Sardinia.

AC Milan vs Bologna: Match details

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
San Siro

AC Milan host Bologna FC 1909 on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 at 19:30 SAST (17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET) in Matchday 9 of the Serie A season at the San Siro Stadium.

Domestic bounce-back meets emilian ambition

A commanding 2–0 road display in Udine provided the exact response AC Milan needed, erasing European frustration through early clinical finishing from Christian Pulisic and a second-half sealer by Omari Hutchinson. The Rossoneri quickly turn their attention to San Siro for a midweek test against Bologna, who roll into Milan carrying renewed confidence. Raffaele Palladino’s Rossoblù rebounded sharply from their prior defeat to Inter by dismantling Cagliari 2–0 over the weekend, making Wednesday's encounter a crucial clash for upper-table positioning.

Udinese Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Key matchup: Christian Pulisic vs Nicolò Casale

In-form attacking focal point: Christian Pulisic set the tone against Udinese with an incisive sixth-minute strike. His direct dribbling and sharp combination play off the right flank will force Bologna’s defensive line to stay compact and disciplined.

Commanding centre-back: Nicolò Casale anchored Bologna’s clean sheet in Cagliari while opening the scoring himself with a composed 57th-minute finish. Casale must manage Pulisic's diagonal runs and handle the physical presence of Gonçalo Ramos inside the penalty area.

FBL-EUR-C3-ASTON VILLA-BOLOGNAGetty Images

Tactical breakdown & predicted XI

AC Milan (4-4-2): Maignan; Athekame, Gabbia, Pavlović, Bartesaghi; Hutchinson, Fofana, Modrić, Rabiot; Pulisic,Ramos.

Bologna FC 1909 (3-4-3): Skorupski; Darmian, Casale, Theate; Zortea, Ferguson, Pobega, Miranda; Bernardeschi,Odgaard, Cambiaghi.

Match insight: Milan enter as strong favourites on home soil, looking to dictate the tempo through Luka Modrić's distribution and aggressive wing-back support. Bologna will seek to frustrate the hosts through a compact five-man defensive transition, relying on the playmaking of former Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega and the counter-attacking pace of Nicolò Cambiaghi to exploit spaces behind Milan's high line.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Bologna Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
page.match.formation.title
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
3-4-3
M. MaignanM. MaignanM. GilaM. GilaK. De WinterK. De WinterS. PavlovicS. PavlovicA. RabiotA. Rabiotteam-logoD. MoreiraL. ModricL. ModricY. MusahY. MusahO. HutchinsonO. HutchinsonC. PulisicC. PulisicG. RamosG. RamosL. SkorupskiL. SkorupskiN. CasaleN. CasaleM. DarmianM. DarmianA. TheateA. TheateN. ZorteaN. ZorteaL. FergusonL. FergusonT. PobegaT. PobegaJ. MirandaJ. MirandaF. BernardeschiF. BernardeschiJ. OdgaardJ. OdgaardN. CambiaghiN. Cambiaghi
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
3-4-2-1
AC Milan

Starting XI

Bologna

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • R. Palladino

Ruben Amorim is without Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia through injury, with updates on their availability expected closer to kick-off. The absences add to a period of squad management pressure for the Milan head coach.

Bologna head coach Raffaele Palladino is also dealing with injuries in his squad, with Emil Holm and Riccardo Orsolini both unavailable. Palladino will need to find solutions across the pitch as his side attempt to arrest a poor run of results.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
ATA
W3-2
BOU
L3-0
UDI
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOL

BOL - Form

NAP
L1-0
TOR
D1-1
LEC
W1-2
INT
L1-3
CGL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Milan have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eleven goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Atalanta in Serie A, following a dominant 4-0 victory away at Salzburg in Europe. The only defeat in that run came against Benfica in the Europa League, while a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo in the league is the other result that cost them points.

Bologna's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Inter, and they have managed just one victory — a 2-1 away win at Lecce — during that period. The side have drawn twice, against Torino and Sassuolo, and also fell to Napoli in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawBologna
3
0
2
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
FT
Coppa Italia
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
FT
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Milan won 3-0 at Bologna's ground in Serie A. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Milan have the stronger record, with victories in three of those matches. Bologna's sole win in that sequence came in a Coppa Italia fixture at San Siro in May 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
8710165+1122
W
W
W
W
D
3
RomaRomaROM
8530196+1318
D
W
D
D
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
5
ComoComoCOM
8521147+717
W
W
D
L
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
841369-313
L
L
D
W
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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