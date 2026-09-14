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Europa League
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoBenfica
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James Freemantle

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AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League preview

TV Guide & Streaming
Europa League
Benfica
AC Milan
G. Prestianni

Comprehensive match preview of AC Milan vs Benfica in the Europa League. We talk tactics, team news, transfers and more.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
San Siro

AC Milan vs Benfica will kick off on 16 Sept 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

European giants kick off Europa League group phase

AC Milan vs Benfica is usually a battle contested in the Champions League, but these giants meet on matchday 1 of this season's Europa League group phase. Milan finished fifth in last season's Serie A table, while Benfica finished third in Portugal's top flight last term.

Milan and Benfica are both in good omestic form

Milan have made a solid start to the new season in Italy, going unbeaten in their first four outings. Two have been draws, including their last couple of results, a 2-2 stalemate with Lazio and 1-1 against Juventus. Diego Moreira came off the bench against Lazio to score a brace, making his inclusion in the starting XI here likely.

SS Lazio v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Benfica's start to the new campaign has been almost perfect, with four wins and a draw from five outings. Overall, they're on a seven-match winning streak across all competitions. They've scored 10 times in their last three league outings, with playmaker Gianluca Prestianni netting in all three of those.

FBL-POR-LIGA-BENFICA-GIL VICENTEGetty Images

Likely XIs

Milan (3421): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Musah, Rabiot, Moreira; Pulisic, Cisse; Ramos.

Benfica (4231): Soares; Banjaqui; Araujo, Lenglet, Dahl; Barreiro, Barrenechea; Silva, Prestianni, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Benfica Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Ruben Amorim takes charge of AC Milan for this Europa League fixture, though the club has not yet confirmed a probable lineup, and no injury or suspension information is available at this stage.

Marco Silva leads Benfica into this contest, with squad details also yet to be confirmed. Updates on team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

MUN
W2-4
TOR
W1-2
VEN
W2-0
JUV
D1-1
LAZ
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BEN

BEN - Form

AGF
W1-3
EST
W2-1
MAR
W0-3
MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AC Milan have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Juventus in Serie A, with the equaliser conceded in stoppage time. Prior to that, Milan won back-to-back league games against Venezia (2-0) and Torino (2-1 away). Across the five matches, Milan scored ten goals and conceded five, though their only competitive defeat came in a pre-season loss to Chelsea.

Benfica have won all five of their last matches without dropping a point. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win away at Maritimo in Liga Portugal on September 5. That run also includes a 7-0 win over Casa Pia and two Europa League qualification victories over AGF, winning 3-1 at home and 1-3 away. Benfica scored sixteen goals across those five matches and conceded just two.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawBenfica
1
2
0
Club Friendlies
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Champions League
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1, a friendly played at Benfica's ground in August 2009. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2007-08 Champions League group stage: AC Milan won 2-1 at San Siro in September 2007, and the return fixture in Lisbon in November 2007 also finished 1-1. Across the three recorded meetings, neither side holds a clear advantage, with one win each and one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, both AC Milan and Benfica are currently positioned first in the competition standings.

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