Hany Abo Rida moved to cool the storm whipped up by Hossam Hassan's comments. The Egyptian Football Association president threw his weight behind Mohamed El Shenawy with a firm message of support, insisting the Al Ahly goalkeeper and Egypt captain remains one of the loyal icons of Egyptian football, a man whose standing and history everyone holds in appreciation and respect.

Those remarks came, according to the association's official website, to draw a line under the speculation over El Shenawy's future with the Pharaohs. The surprise call to leave him out of the current camp, in preparation for the two matches against Angola and South Sudan in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, had set tongues wagging.

Pressed by a journalist on the association's stance towards Egypt's first-choice keeper, Abo Rida said: "Mohamed El Shenawy is one of the loyal sons of Egyptian football, and he has provided, and still provides, a career rich in giving and achievements with the Egypt national team and Al Ahly club. El Shenawy's history and his standing as a player and captain are held in great appreciation and respect by the Egyptian Football Association, and we take pride in everything he offers Egyptian football."









Hossam Hassan's remarks that ignited the crisis

The row started with Egypt boss Hossam Hassan. He lit the fuse at the pre-match press conference ahead of Egypt's clash with Angola, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at Cairo Stadium, when he explained why he had dropped El Shenawy.

The Brigadier said: "Mohamed El Shenawy at one point was finished, and was not playing for his club, yet he returned to his level through the Egypt national team. He is not the only one, but there are other players too."

His message was blunt: the decision came down to football, nothing else. "I could have said that I left El Shenawy out because of injury, but these are my choices, whether he is injured or not," the Pharaohs' coach said.

Even so, Hassan made a point of respecting his captain. "All respect to all the players, especially Mohamed El Shenawy, as he is one of the leaders of the Egypt national team, and one of the players I hold in high regard," he added.

Abo Rida's words carry a clear purpose. They reassure the football public and affirm that dropping El Shenawy does nothing to dent his historical value, just as the national team gears up for two decisive matches on the road to the AFCON.







