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Absence duration revealed: Al-Nassr to begin the new season without Ronaldo

Al Nassr FC
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Pro League
World Cup
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star delivers a heavy blow to Al-Ahli

Press reports have revealed how long Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent from Al-Nassr at the start of the new 2026-2027 season.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" report that Ronaldo will sit out Al-Nassr's first two matches of the campaign, against Al-Fateh and Al-Diriyah.

Al-Nassr face Al-Fateh next Saturday in the first round of the Roshn League, three days before meeting Al-Diriyah in the round of 32 of the King's Cup.

According to the paper, Ronaldo will miss both games after tying the knot with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez today, Saturday.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

Ronaldo has been away from Al-Nassr since Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign in the United States, Canada and Mexico ended on 6 July, when Spain knocked them out with a single goal in the round of 16.

Everyone expected him back in training after the legal grace period, which runs for 21 days from a World Cup exit. That did not happen. He also skipped the training camp abroad that wrapped up last Wednesday.

Back in Riyadh, Ronaldo stayed away, missing every session across the three cities where Al-Nassr held camps: the Saudi capital, Abha and Lisbon. His absence has now stretched to 32 days.

Led by Ronaldo, Al-Nassr are chasing back-to-back Saudi League titles after ending a seven-year drought last season. They also want to be crowned AFC Champions League Elite winners for the first time in their history.

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