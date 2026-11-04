Mohamed Aboutrika, the former Al Ahly and Egypt star, took aim at Real Madrid after the first half of their clash with hosts AEK Athens in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Abu Bakari Koita put AEK in front in the 12th minute, only for Bellingham to level for Real Madrid in the 32nd.

What a goal it was too. Koita jinked past Cucurella in a tight space inside the penalty area before firing into the net.

Analysing the first half on the beIN Sports channels, Aboutrika said: "Cucurella only needs Yamal (laughs), but here he doesn't press."

He continued: "Real Madrid's players started the match with showboating, casual play and clear carelessness, and they delivered an extremely poor first 30 minutes."

Dumfries came in for a barb next. "Who is Dumfries playing with? I don't know whether he's playing with Real Madrid or with AEK," Aboutrika added.

The defenders bore the brunt of his mockery. "Real Madrid's players are being dribbled past by wireless, hello, come so I can dribble past you, they are dribbling past them with complete ease," he said.