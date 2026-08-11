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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Abdallah El Said considers a shock move: his agent reveals details of the crisis

Premier League
Zamalek SC
A. El Said
Egypt

A sudden development in the crisis

  Mohamed Abdel Hady, the agent of Zamalek player Abdullah El Said, has laid bare the inside story of the crisis between the two parties.

 El Said asked to terminate his contract with Zamalek by mutual consent and to have his overdue wages scheduled, a request the club's board of directors approved.

Writing on Facebook, Abdel Hady said: "Abdullah El Said officially requested the termination of his contract with Zamalek, due to what he sees as mistreatment on the part of the club's board of directors, whether on a moral or media level".

"The player believes there is a state of lack of appreciation for what he has offered, in addition to steering public opinion in directions that do not reflect the reality of what is happening, which prompted him to seriously consider ending his journey with Zamalek", he continued.

Premier League
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Al Ittihad Alexandria crest
Al Ittihad Alexandria
ALI

He added: "As for the news circulating about his departure to sign for another club, this news, like other similar reports, aims to tarnish his image in front of the fans, and it has no basis in truth. There has been no meeting or negotiation with any club inside or outside Egypt".

The agent concluded: "Abdullah El Said is also currently studying the decision to end his football career definitively through the gateway of Zamalek".

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