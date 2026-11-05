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Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Cepheus Park Randers

Aarhus GF and Braga kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Aarhus GF vs. Braga live today: TV channel and live stream

What has been happening at Aarhus GF and Braga?

Across their past five competitive matches, Aarhus GF have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They most recently lost 2-0 to Bröndby IF in the Superliga, having beaten Viborg 2-1 before that. Aarhus drew 1-1 with Egnatia in the Conference League. Overall, they scored seven goals and conceded five during this period.

Braga's recent form has also been inconsistent: two wins and one defeat from five matches, with one match recorded as a defeat despite a 2-2 scoreline. That suggests a cup match decided by a penalty shootout or something similar. Most recently, Braga beat Famalicao 3-0 in Liga Portugal. They also won 2-0 away to KAA Gent in the Conference League.

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Line-ups

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Form

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Head-to-head record

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: The tables