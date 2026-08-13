Chelsea have joined the race for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, throwing themselves into a scrap with Liverpool and Manchester United to land the deal.

Camara has spent two seasons at Monaco since arriving from Metz in a £12.8 million move two years ago.

The 22-year-old has racked up 49 caps for Senegal and featured in four matches at the World Cup this summer.

Monaco rejected Crystal Palace's offer of more than £35 million for Camara this week, determined to keep the defensive midfielder for at least one more season.

That stance looks set to be tested further. According to English newspaper "Metro", citing French press reports, Chelsea are the latest club to make an offer after Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The paper claims Monaco are demanding a transfer fee of 50 million euros (£42.7 million) for the Senegal international.

Monaco also hold a strong hand at the table, with Camara still owing three years on his contract at the French club.

Manager Filipe Luis made his feelings clear after his side's 3-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday. He wants Camara to stay.

Luis said: "We want to build a genuinely competitive team. I am very selfish and I want to keep all the players. I don't want any of them to leave."

He added: "But I know that clubs are forced to sell some of their players, which is what we have done. I hope we can keep him. He is probably one of the best midfielders in the world."