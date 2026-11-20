Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced the appointment of Adrián Cordero as referee for the match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, scheduled for Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga, a fixture in which the Madrid side will be seeking a positive result.

Advertisement

José Antonio López will be on VAR duty, reviewing contentious incidents and stepping in when necessary, in line with the approved protocol.

Cordero knows both clubs well. He has taken charge of Real Madrid and Celta Vigo games in La Liga before, with mixed results for each side.

He has officiated 5 Real Madrid matches in La Liga, and the Madrid side have won 3, drawn one and lost one. It's a relatively positive return. On its own, though, it's no decisive pointer to what might unfold at the Santiago Bernabéu this time.

His last Real Madrid game came last season, when they hosted Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu and won 1-0. Those three points extended their positive run under the Spanish referee, and now he's back for the visit of Celta Vigo.

Advertisement Advertisement

Celta's record with Cordero is more mixed. He has refereed 11 of their La Liga matches, and the Galician side have won 4, drawn 4 and lost 3. That's a fairly even spread compared with Real Madrid, who have lost only one of the 5 games he has taken charge of for them.

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol ExpressVPN

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna ExpressVPN

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia ExpressVPN

Sevilla vs Real Betis ExpressVPN

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo ExpressVPN

Barcelona vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad ExpressVPN

Osasuna vs Malaga ExpressVPN

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Levante vs Elche ExpressVPN



















His most recent Celta Vigo game also came last season, when the Galician side lost 3-2 to Levante in a game that produced 5 goals. That remains his latest outing with the club ahead of a Real Madrid fixture that matters to both sides in the league standings.