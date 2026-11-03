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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

A wave of anger against Mourinho: what he is doing will not end well

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Champions League
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
LaLiga
Portugal
Greece
Spain

"He pretended to fall while suffering a cruciate ligament injury"

José Mourinho's controversial moment at El Sardinero did not go unnoticed. As Racing Santander defender Álvaro Mantilla screamed in pain after suffering a cruciate ligament tear that will keep him out until the end of the season, the broadcast cameras caught the Real Madrid manager turning angrily towards the fourth official.

That image lit the fuse for former Barcelona star José Mari Bakero, who delivered a scathing and direct broadside at Mourinho in a bid to stop the matter from happening again.

Speaking in comments carried by "Mundo Deportivo", Bakero reflected on Sunday's clash between Racing and Real Madrid. He reckons Mourinho's behaviour betrays a dangerous habit the Portuguese has slipped into, one that must be stopped.

Bakero recalled the painful scene in precise detail. "I watched the moment myself. At the instant Mantilla fell, injured with an anterior cruciate ligament tear, look at the images of Mourinho protesting to the fourth official and shouting: (He's faking it! He's faking it! My God). We have to be clear, players and especially coaches must be more careful and responsible in such situations."

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Criticism alone would not do for the former Barcelona player. He called for an official and urgent move to halt the chaos surrounding post-match statements in La Liga, warning of dire consequences if nothing changes.

"I will go even further," Bakero added in a sharp tone. "If there is one thing that must be done now to change this situation in the Spanish league, it is the formation of a special committee whose task would be to review all the statements made by players and coaches after matches and to take the necessary measures regarding them, because what is happening in this way will not end well."

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