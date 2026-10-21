A veiled message to Slot: Mac Allister says Iraola fixed Liverpool's flaw

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister says Andoni Iraola has transformed the shape of the team, admitting "there had been something wrong" under former boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool sacked Slot at the end of last season and brought in Iraola to replace him.

The Spaniard has taken charge of 11 matches so far, winning seven, drawing three and losing one.

Tuesday night brought another victory in the Champions League, a 4-3 thriller against Villarreal at Anfield, with the Argentine scoring twice.

At the final whistle, Mac Allister spoke frankly about last season while making no secret of how much he is enjoying the "different" football under Iraola.

"Last year was a very difficult year for all of us," Mac Allister told Amazon Prime after the win. "Clearly I was not at my best, and I am the first to admit that, I have no problem with it. There was something wrong in the team, and this manager has changed it."

He added, as reported by the Mirror: "This is really important. Our style of play is completely different. I do not like making comparisons, but I feel I am in good shape now and this is what I want and this is what I enjoy".



