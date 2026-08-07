A Turkish minister comments on Salah's move to Trabzon: I feel disappointed!

Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas has commented on Egyptian star Mohamed Salah's free transfer to Trabzonspor.

According to Turkish website "61saat", Goktas supports Besiktas, fierce rivals of the club the Egyptian Pharaoh has just joined.

Only a week ago, with Salah's name linked to the black and whites, she made her allegiance clear: "I hope Salah joins Besiktas".

Her tone changed at a recent event. Asked about Trabzonspor sealing the deal, she said: "I feel disappointed. Only a week ago we were talking about it, and it was said that Trabzonspor was about to sign him".

The minister added: "At least he is coming to Turkey and will raise our flag. Trabzonspor is ours and Besiktas is ours, and may the better team win".

She continued: "The Turkish people adore Salah, we had hoped he would wear the Besiktas shirt, and he has now worn the Trabzon shirt, we hope that his path is clear and that he delivers a good performance here".

The Egypt captain signed a two-season contract running until the summer of 2028. He then took to the pitch in the number 10 shirt alongside club president Ertugrul Dogan, in an exceptional presentation ceremony that captured the attention of the global sporting scene.