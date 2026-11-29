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Dani Olmo continued to prove himself a decisive figure for Barcelona, taking centre stage as the Catalan side took the lead against hosts Deportivo La Coruña at the Riazor on Sunday evening on matchday 14 of La Liga, in a game with more than one layer of significance for the team and their supporters.

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Barcelona needed just 85 seconds to take the lead. Dani Olmo's intelligence inside the penalty area did the damage: he let the ball run, bamboozling the Deportivo defence, and Lamine Yamal made no mistake when it reached him.

The early goal handed the league leaders a quick advantage, but the hosts refused to give in. With the stands at the Riazor roaring them on, they hit back within minutes.

Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled in the ninth minute. He collected a precise through ball, muscled past Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí and deftly lifted the ball over Joan García, who rushed out to meet him but couldn't stop him.

That goal reignited the contest. Barcelona had to find a way back in front quickly, with the hosts eager to use home advantage and the backing of their crowd to catch the leaders off guard.

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They didn't have to wait long. Olmo restored Barcelona's lead in the 21st minute, turning a well-worked attack into a goal with a powerful header from Gordon's accurate cross from the right.

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Gordon started the move with an excellent burst, skipping past Mella before driving all the way to the byline and sending in a cross that found Olmo in exactly the right place. The attacking midfielder headed it in, beating goalkeeper Leo Román's attempt to keep it out from close range.

This was more than just another goal on the scoresheet. Having played his part in Lamine Yamal's opener, Olmo then took it upon himself to put the Catalans back in front, and his influence on the game was huge.

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In short, Olmo was directly involved in both of Barcelona's goals, underlining his value to the team's attacking system and his ability to make the difference, whether through his movement off the ball or by finishing moves.

A new historic milestone in Olmo's career

According to statistics account "Mister Chip", the Spanish star's goal against Deportivo La Coruña, his 19th in La Liga, was the first time he had found the net with a header in the competition.

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That makes the figure even more striking. Olmo had scored no more than one headed goal in a Barcelona shirt across all competitions, and it came against Inter in the second leg of the 2025 Champions League semi-final, a match the Italian side won 4-3.

Barcelona went into the fixture aiming to take all three points and strengthen their position at the top of the La Liga table, with rivals Real Madrid having slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo Alavés.

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A win offers the Catalans a valuable chance to widen the gap over their closest challengers and deal another blow to their pursuers in the title race.

The trip to the Riazor carries extra weight too. It's Barcelona's first visit to the ground in eight years, and it coincides with the 127th anniversary of the club's founding, which falls on 29 November. The Blaugrana faithful hope to mark the occasion with a precious win.